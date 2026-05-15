TNCA selection trials in Tiruchy tomorrow

The trials will be held at the TNCA Satellite Centre at Saranathan College of Engineering, Panjappur, Tiruchy. Participants, who are born between September 1, 1996, and August 31, 2014, have been requested to report with personal kits in proper coloured cricketing attire.

Registration forms can be downloaded from www.tnca.in. Further details can be had from S Kumar (94883 00007).