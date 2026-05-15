TNCA selection trials in Tiruchy tomorrow

CHENNAI: Selection trials for the Tiruchirappalli inter-district women’s team, which was originally scheduled to be held on May 9 and postponed due to inclement weather, will now be held on May 16 from 10 am to 2 pm, according to a release issued by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Thursday.
The trials will be held at the TNCA Satellite Centre at Saranathan College of Engineering, Panjappur, Tiruchy. Participants, who are born between September 1, 1996, and August 31, 2014, have been requested to report with personal kits in proper coloured cricketing attire.
Registration forms can be downloaded from www.tnca.in. Further details can be had from S Kumar (94883 00007).