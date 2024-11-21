TNCA selection for SS Rajan Trophy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct selection for the upcoming SS Rajan Trophy and women’s inter-district tournament for Tiruchy district teams.

The selection will be held on November 26 from 7 am to 10 am at Saranathan College of Engineering, Panjappur, Tiruchy. Participants should download the application form from www.tnca.in. The filled in application form along with a copy of Aadhar card has to be submitted on the day of the selection. Participants should be born within the district boundary of Tiruchy or reside/study/employed within the district boundary of Tiruchy at least from November 1, 2023. Cricketers have to wear proper colour cricketing attire and report by 7 am. Selections will be held in white ball. The cut off dates are as follows:

1. SS Rajan – Born on or after 1.9.1984 and born or before 31.8.2011.

2. Inter-district women – Born on or before 31.8.2012.

Interested cricketers have to carry their own cricketing kits.