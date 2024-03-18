TNCA Scorers examination

CHENNAI: The TNCA will conduct the Scorers examination for freshers in May 2024. Those aged between 18 and 35 years and City candidates residing within the Greater Chennai Corporation limit are eligible to take the exams (Candidates from Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and other Districts are not eligible to appear).

The last date for registration is March 31 at 6 pm and the registration is through online and available at www.tnca.in. The TNCA shall conduct online classes for the registered candidates and the link will be sent to those successfully completing the registration process. Three classes of 2 hours duration will be conducted every week. For any further clarification kindly contact: registration@tnca.in