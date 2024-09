TNCA Salem DCA League: Surendar bowls Muthusamy MCC to victory

CHENNAI: Leg-spinner A Surendar’s five for 24 helped Muthusamy MCC earn a 58-run win over Tigers B in the second division of the TNCA Salem DCA League.

Batting first, Muthusamy MCC scored 152 for nine. In reply, Tigers B was bundled out for 94 with Surendar weaving his magic.

Brief scores: I Division: RTP MCC 147 in 36.3 overs (Ranjith 34, T Sasi Kumar 39, M Vishnu 5/29) lost to KP SC 151/5 in 19.3 overs (Gunaseelan 31*, A Madesh 32*, Arul 3/65)

M Vishnu(RAM)(KP SC, 5 for 29)

II Division: Meenam CC 178 in 35 overs (MG Shiva Shankar 90, A Anish Duke 4/28) lost to Ruff Krudoz CC 182/5 in 31.3 overs (KR Senthamizhan 61, V Prabu 34*); Vampire CC 341/7 in 45 overs (M Prem Kumar 45, M Kumaresh 37, A Dinesh 47, K Sivasankar 33, K Logeshwaran 66, V Kumaravel 40*) bt Sunil CC 105/8 in 20.4 overs (V Meganathan 41, K Sivasankar 5/17); Muthusamy MCC 152/9 in 45 overs (R Vinothkumar 3/24, P Anand 3/40) bt Tigers B 94 in 25 overs (A Surendar 5/24)

K Sivasankar(RAM)(skipper)(Vampire CC, 5 for 17)

IV Division: New Universal CC 102/9 in 20 overs (Nanda Gopal 32, J Abthahir 3/12) bt Kumar MCC 89 in 19.2 overs (B Vignesh 42*, Nagappan 3/14); New Universal CC 107 in 18.5 overs (Harsha 45, S Sakar 3/18, Riyaz 3/25) lost to Maratha CC 108/1 in 15.3 overs (Riyaz 41*)