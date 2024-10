TNCA-Salem DCA League: Kumaravel bowls Vampire CC to victory

CHENNAI: Vampire CC earned a 42-run win over Ruff Krudoz CC in the second division of the TNCA-Salem DCA League.

Batting first, Vampire CC scored 158 with M Prem Kumar top-scoring with 40. In reply, Ruff Krudoz was bowled out for 116 with V Kumaravel taking three for 21.

Brief scores:

II Division: Vampire CC 158 in 18.3 overs (M Prem Kumar 40, J Thiyagarajan 36, R Ramesh 3/25) bt Ruff Krudoz CC 116 in 40.2 overs (M Gokulprasath 38, V Kumaravel 3/21)

III Division: Liberty CC 118/8 in 20 overs (SR Srisanth 33, S Rushanth 44, Kannan 4/19) lost to Davaram SC 119/8 in 20 overs (Rajesh 47*); SRP MCC 169/6 in 20 overs (SK Karthick 44) bt Metro CC 167/6 in 20 overs (R Ramesh 72, G Gowtham 32)

IV Division: New Universal CC 112/5 in 20 overs (Raguram 46) lost to JSW RC 113/5 in 18.1 overs (P Nagaraj 38, P Nallathambi 44*); Sivanthi Adityan CC 116/5 in 20 overs (Saravanan 51) lost to New Universal CC 45/4 in 7.2 overs [New Universal CC won by better Run Rate]