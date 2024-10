TNCA Salem DCA League: Four-wicket win for Dirty Dozen CC

CHENNAI: Dirty Dozen CC earned a four-wicket win over Tigers XI in the second division of the TNCA Salem DCA League.

Set to chase 102, Dirty Dozen reached the target in 24.2 overs. Earlier, Tigers XI was bowled out for 101 with Dirty Dozen’s S Karthikeyan (3/14) and S Sabarigiri (3/9) sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: II Division: Ruff Krudoz CC 191/9 in 40 overs (KR Senthamizhan 62, V Prabu 31) bt Steel RC 123 in 29.3 overs (Arul Murugan 57*, J Eswaran 3/15, A Anish Duke 4/36); Tigers XI 101 in 37.5 overs (S Karthikeyan 3/14, S Sabarigiri 3/9) lost to Dirty Dozen CC 104/6 in 24.2 overs (M Praveen Kumar 37)