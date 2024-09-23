TNCA Salem DCA League: Emphatic win for Infra CC

CHENNAI: Riding on unbeaten centuries from K Vijay Priyadarsan and J Gowri Sankar, Infra CC earned a thumping nine-wicket win over Salem Kings in the first division of the TNCA Salem DCA League.

Set to chase 227, Infra CC reached its target in 28.5 overs with Vijay remaining not out on 111, while Gowri Sankar scored an unbeaten 100. Earlier, Infra’s S Parthiban (5/41) and U Sasi Dev (3/51) shared eight wickets between them.

Brief scores: I Division: Salem Kings CC 226/9 in 45 overs (R Arun 50, P Thanikachalam 45, K Mukil Sachin 36, S Parthiban 5/41, U Sasi Dev 3/51) lost to Infra CC 230/1 in 28.5 overs (K Vijay Priyadarsan 111*, J Gowri Sankar 100*); VR CC 297/7 in 45 overs (S Arun 84, S Vignesh 107) bt TUG 155 in 32.5 overs (M Sugavaneswaran 40, S Arul Kumar 31, Mahadheeran 4/48, M Srivarshath 4/44)

III Division: SRP MCC 161/7 in 20 overs (K Suresh Kumar 60, K Nethaji 56*, R Parasuram 3/13) bt WRM CC 100/7 in 20 overs (Karthick Raja 4/13); SK MCC 83 in 20 overs lost to SRP MCC 85/8 in 18.2 overs (G Sampath 3/18)

IV Division: Kannan MCC 121 in 18.4 overs bt CN CC 103/9 in 20 overs (BS Raghuram 3/12, CM Nannakutti 3/20); SA CC 110/4 in 20 overs (Saravanan 40*) bt BKF CC 81 in 18.3 overs (E Bala Murugan 4/19); JSW RC 105/7 in 20 overs (Premanand 40*) lost to Kumar MCC 109/5 in 18.1 overs (R Dhesigan 35*)

V Division: VR Galaxy CC 130/9 in 20 overs bt GEC 113/5 in 20 overs (T Karthick 51, K Gnanavighnesh 33)