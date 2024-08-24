TNCA President’s XI, TNCA XI matches end in draws

CHENNAI: TNCA President’s XI continued its dominant show against Indian Railways on the final day of the second round of the All India Buchi Babu tournament in Salem on Saturday.

By virtue of taking its first innings lead, President’s XI collected three points to Railways’ one.

Meanwhile, in a Group C match, TNCA XI couldn’t bowl out Haryana in its second innings and was forced to settle for a draw. Resuming from its overnight score of 16 for two in pursuit of 353, Haryana came up with a gritty show to defy the TNCA XI bowling and finished at 201 for five with Himanshu Rana remaining not out on 46 (152b, 5x4), while opener Mayank Shandilya scored 45 (235b, 3x4).

Brief scores: Group B: TNCA President’s XI 459 & 227/4 decl in 53 overs (S Radhakrishnan 82, R Vimal Khumar 33, KTA Madhava Prasad 39, S Rithik Easwaran 53*) drew with Indian Railways 355 & 244/7 in 73 overs (Upendra Yadav 42, Sahab Yuvraj 47, Ravi Singh 65*). Player of the Match: S Mohamed Ali (TNCA President’s XI). Points: TNCA President’s XI 3 (3); Railways 1 (7). Group C: TNCA XI 393 & 177/5 decl drew with Haryana 218 & 201/5 in 103 overs (Mayank Shandilya 45, Himanshu Rana 46*, R Sai Kishore 2/49, S Lakshay Jain 2/45). Player of the Match: R Sai Kishore (TNCA XI). TNCA XI 3 (3); Haryana 1 (4)