TNCA organises farewell ceremony for Shankar

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association organised a farewell ceremony for NS Shankar, Infrastructure Consultant, TNCA on Friday.

Shankar joined TNCA in June 2009 as a consultant. A production engineer from Annamalai University, Shankar’s contribution to the construction and development of the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been tremendous.

The felicitation ceremony was chaired by Ashok Sigamani, President TNCA, and other members included Rupa Gurunath, former President TNCA, Adam Sait, Vice President, RI Palani, Hon. Secretary, TJ Srinivasraj, Hon. Treasurer, K Shivakumar, Hon. Jt Secretary, Dr R N Baba, Hon. Asst. Secretary and Former Hon. Secretaries of TNCA KS Viswanathan and RS Ramasaamy.