TNCA mourn the demise of former TN cricketer SVS Mani

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) extended its deepest sympathies on the demise of former State cricketer SVS Mani, passed away today.

Mani made his Ranji Trophy debut in August 1961 against Kerala at the age of 21.

He was picked for the Board Presidents XI against Ted Dexter’s English side that was touring India that winter.

He played for South Zone against England in January 1962.

He was inducted into the test reserves, for his extraordinary fielding abilities, in the Pongal Test of 1964, a week after he had scored his first and only Ranji Century, for the Test against England in Madras.

His immense contribution to the game of cricket as a player and selector will be long remembered.