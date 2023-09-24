TNCA marks Annual Day event with a gala fest

CHENNAI: One of the most highly regarded and efficiently managed cricket associations in the country celebrated its 91st Annual Day at the hallowed MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The distinguished annual gathering was graced by the presence of N Srinivasan, former chairman of ICC and former BCCI president and former TNCA president, the chief guest for the evening, while World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth was the guest of honour. The event commenced with the welcome note delivered by P Ashok Sigamani, president of TNCA. Notably, N Srinivasan, despite having been provided with a microphone at his seat, insisted on going up to the dais to deliver his speech. This gesture underscored both his unwavering mettle and profound respect for the TNCA fraternity.

Srinivasan commenced his speech by remarking that Saturday’s gathering holds a special place in his heart, as it surrounds him with the individuals who matter the most to him - the cricketers. He expressed, “Cricket has been an integral part of my life, and TNCA has made significant progress. However, there remains one trophy that has eluded us over the years: the Ranji Trophy.”

Srinivasan underscored the importance of determination and a winning mindset that young cricketers from TNCA should embrace. He emphasized, “There will always be more talented players, and we cannot stifle talent. Nevertheless, regardless of the challenges we face, we must always strive to emerge victorious.” Both Srinivasan and Srikkanth reminisced about their collaborative efforts at the BCCI during India’s triumphant journey to becoming the champion of the 2011 ICC World Cup. Srinivasan noted, “Srikkanth’s opinion carried weight; when he assessed a player, it stood the test of time. Having him as the chief selector was an advantage, and it resulted in us winning almost every trophy.”

“Youngsters receiving awards from Srikkanth should take him as a role model. I still recall the 1983 final, where he scored 38 runs, they were really important runs,” he further said. TNCA has diligently invested in nurturing young talents and local leagues over the years, with exceptional facilities. Srinivasan also highlighted that TNCA boasts an impressive number of corporate sponsors, a testament to the trust that others place in their work.

Whilst delivering his speech, Srikkanth reflected on his first visit to the sacred TNCA halls in 1975 and through the years has seen its incredible growth pioneered by Srinivasan. He praised Srinivasan as one of the finest administrators, commending his calm and decisive decision-making even in challenging circumstances.

Over the past year, TNCA has successfully organized various leagues and tournaments, including the League Championship, TNCA districts, TNCA Women’s T20 and One-Day Leagues, TNCA Schools tournaments, Buchi Babu, TNPL, and SS Rajan Trophy, among others. Later in the evening, there were smiling faces as youngsters and proud parents took the stage to receive awards and scholarships from Srikkanth. The vote of thanks was delivered by K Shivakumar, Honorary Secretary of TNCA.