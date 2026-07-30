TNCA League: Rajkumar, Waseem notch centuries

CHENNAI: K Rajkumar of Bunts CC and Waseem Ahmed of Southern Railway Institute scored centuries but faced mixed fortunes in the Second Division TNCA League Champions. Bunts CC defeated Komaleeswarar CC, while Southern Railway Institute went down to India Pistons CC.
II Division: Alwarpet CC 230/5 in 38 overs (N Niranjan 94 no, V Hari Ragavendra 61) lost to Rising Stars CC 132/3 in 23 overs (R Ram Kumar 64) via VJD method by 16 runs; Crombest RC 203 in 49.3 overs (R Sathyanarayan 34, Arjun P Murthy 56, S Boopalan 4/30) lost to Garnet CC 204/2 in 35.1 overs (R Vivek 67, M Kaushik Gandhi 96 no); Bunts CC 360/7 in 50 overs (K Rajkumar 111, M Thamarai Selvan 64, Hunny 53, R Rajkumar 52, M Vijay Kumar 32) bt Komaleeswarar CC 237/9 in 50 overs (PL Harshavardhan Sai 66, Nitin R Ramanan 48); Southern Railway Institute 250/8 in 45 overs (HI Waseem Ahmed 114, A Rakesh 50, S Sanjay 37, R Venkatesh 4/37, L Kiran Akash 3/62) lost to India Pistons CC 251/5 in 44.3 overs (GV Vignesh 41 no, Anirudh Krishnan 60, S Soumo Deep Aravind Manna 37, G Dilip 56, Anand Subramanian 41); Egmore RC 258/8 in 50 overs (Arjun Senthil 76, T Sanjay 60, L Pradheep Vishal 42, R Rakesh 3/60) bt MCC 213 in 39.5 overs (K Wafar 42, G Surya Kanth 44, B Jeswin Bradman 42 no); Coromandel SC 269 in 49.2 overs (P Hemcharan 70, ST Natarajan 33, N Aakaash Sharma 90, M Karthik 3/50) bt The Jupiter SC 208 in 43.2 overs (P Kannan 55, J Gowri Sankar 85 no, S Mukamadu Abdul Kather Jayalani 4/38, SJ Abu Shajith 3/44)
IV Division C Zone: Ethiraj SA 250 in 50 overs (D Mahendiran 61, P Babu 49, G Mohan Raj 33, A Syed Shoaib 4/59) bt Fox Trotters CC 80 in 17 overs (V Narasiman 6/28); Chennai Port SC 223 in 45.3 overs (MK Akash 55, RA Akshai 56, SJ Simmar 34, V Ajay 3/58, N Aashish 3/46, D Yuvaraj 3/40) bt Galaxy SC 124 in 39 overs (R Francis Frankfort 41, M Abhiram 6/25); Friends XI 159 in 47 overs (V Nakul Varshan 69, V Ram Vishal 30, R Ridam Kumar 30 no, R Mithun 5/49, U Sathish Kumar 3/17) lost to Bharath Petroleum Corp. Club 160/2 in 25.1 overs (C Dhilipan 65, VK Nivedhan 76); Sounder CC 255/8 in 50 overs (B Aravind 43, B Prasanna 43, S Prasanna Venkatesh 71, NK Pramoth 66, S Keerthivasan 3/32, K Balasugumar 3/52) bt GE T & D India S & RC 234/9 in 50 overs (RV Parasaran 37, B Ashwin 46, K Balasugumar 36 no, NK Pramoth 5/51, S Prasanna Venkatesh 3/52); Tiger CC 305 in 49.5 overs (TT Kishore 66, R Vivek 66, RJ Sunjey 49, AB Rama Krishna Kumar 40, Adithiya Venkateswara 3/70, M Sujith 3/80) bt KMC 171 in 47.3 overs (S Karthikeyan 51, SL Kanish 65, S Hemanth 3/36, VG Harish Kumar 4/31); The MUC 93 in 32.3 overs (AC Kasi Vignesh 30, Hussain Jhosawa 3/27, S Dinesh 3/27) lost to Youth Centre CC 97/1 in 19.1 overs (S Kaushik Babu 51 no).