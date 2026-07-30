TNCA League: Rajkumar, Waseem notch centuries

Brief scores:

II Division: Alwarpet CC 230/5 in 38 overs (N Niranjan 94 no, V Hari Ragavendra 61) lost to Rising Stars CC 132/3 in 23 overs (R Ram Kumar 64) via VJD method by 16 runs; Crombest RC 203 in 49.3 overs (R Sathyanarayan 34, Arjun P Murthy 56, S Boopalan 4/30) lost to Garnet CC 204/2 in 35.1 overs (R Vivek 67, M Kaushik Gandhi 96 no); Bunts CC 360/7 in 50 overs (K Rajkumar 111, M Thamarai Selvan 64, Hunny 53, R Rajkumar 52, M Vijay Kumar 32) bt Komaleeswarar CC 237/9 in 50 overs (PL Harshavardhan Sai 66, Nitin R Ramanan 48); Southern Railway Institute 250/8 in 45 overs (HI Waseem Ahmed 114, A Rakesh 50, S Sanjay 37, R Venkatesh 4/37, L Kiran Akash 3/62) lost to India Pistons CC 251/5 in 44.3 overs (GV Vignesh 41 no, Anirudh Krishnan 60, S Soumo Deep Aravind Manna 37, G Dilip 56, Anand Subramanian 41); Egmore RC 258/8 in 50 overs (Arjun Senthil 76, T Sanjay 60, L Pradheep Vishal 42, R Rakesh 3/60) bt MCC 213 in 39.5 overs (K Wafar 42, G Surya Kanth 44, B Jeswin Bradman 42 no); Coromandel SC 269 in 49.2 overs (P Hemcharan 70, ST Natarajan 33, N Aakaash Sharma 90, M Karthik 3/50) bt The Jupiter SC 208 in 43.2 overs (P Kannan 55, J Gowri Sankar 85 no, S Mukamadu Abdul Kather Jayalani 4/38, SJ Abu Shajith 3/44)