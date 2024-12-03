TNCA-KKDCA league: Bharath bowls Kings CC to victory

CHENNAI: Right-arm medium pacer T Bharath’s impressive figures of five for two paved the way for an emphatic nine-wicket win for Kings CC over Sunnycolts in the second division of the TNCA-KKDCA league.

Batting first, Sunnycolts was bundled out for 77. In reply, Kings CC chased the score down with ease with S Loganathan remaining unbeaten on 46.

Brief scores: TNCA-KKDCA Ist Division League: Packercolts CC 217 in 43.4 overs (SJ Simmar 51, KJ Ajay 60, K Maris Vishal 4/35) bt Sunny CC 188 in 41 overs (I Selvin Sam 54, Kresh Abya Samuel 4/30); Bharath CC 205 in 43.5 overs (R Asha Xavier 34, R Babin Samuvel 79, KS Aneesh 3/36) lost to Young CC 206/8 in 43.3 overs (R Ruban Robert 43, RA Akshai 32, V Ajithkumar 51, R Nishanth 31*, R Babin Samuvel 3/0); Commando CC 143 in 30.5 overs (VS Aswin 33, MG Aadhith Retnesh 6/31) lost to V-90 CC 146/8 in 28.4 overs (RG Fedzin 35, A Alwin 4/37)

TNCA-KKDCA 2nd Division League: Marthandam Friends CC 143 in 27.1 overs (SA Sree Rag 32, S Rohit 31*, S Arul 3/21) lost to Vantage CC 144/6 in 22.3 overs (A Manickaraja 33); Sunnycolts 77 in 17.3 overs (N Alex Selvakumar 34, T Bharath 5/2) lost to Kings CC 78/1 in 7.3 overs (S Loganathan 46*); Eagle CC 61 in 16.3 overs (MB Syed Faihan 5/19) lost to Sunshine CC 62/2 in 8.1 overs