TNCA: Kasi Viswanathan felicitated at a grand ceremony

CHENNAI: The District Cricket Association Secretaries Forum organised a felicitation programme to honour Kallidaikurichi S Viswanathan, affectionately known as Kasi Viswanathan, on his induction into the Cricket Hall of Fame, Hartford, USA, for his contribution as an administrative and executive.

The function hosted by The Vellore District Cricket Association was held at Darling Mahal, Vellore on Saturday. The programme was presided over by GV Sampath, President, The Vellore District Cricket Association, in the presence of P Ashok Sigamani, President, TNCA, Adam Sait, Vice President, TNCA, K Shivakumar, Hon. Jt. Secretary, TNCA, R S Ramasaamy, former Hon. Secretary, TNCA, PKG Subramanian, Chairman, District Secretaries Forum, C Mareeswaran, Convenor, District Secretaries Forum, Dr RN Baba, Hon. Asst. Secretary, TNCA and Vijaya Viswanathan.

The function was attended by past Office Bearers of TNCA, various District Cricket Association, Apex Council Members, and representatives of Member Clubs. A special edition stamp was also released during the function and Viswanathan was also presented with several mementoes, which included a bronze statue too.