TNCA Kanyakumari DCA League: Aswin Raj, Anandhu star in Packercolts’ victory

CHENNAI: AT Aswin Raj Christus and UV Anandhu Uthaman starred in a thumping win for Packercolts CC over Commando CC in the first division of the TNCA Kanyakumari DCA League.

Anandhu scored 102 (72b, 11x4, 5x6) to help his team set Commando CC an imposing target of 320. In reply, Commando CC was dismissed for 111 with Aswin Raj taking five wickets for 16 runs.

Meanwhile, V Vaitheeswaran’s five for 27 went in vain as his side Bharath CC lost to Sunny CC by 151 runs.

Brief scores: Packercolts CC 319 in 43.5 overs (SJ Simmar 39, UV Anandhu Uthaman 102, Kresh Abya Samuel 77, DA Dani Derish 30, A Alwin 4/47, P Renjith Kumar 3/55) bt Commando CC 111 in 23.2 overs (AT Aswin Raj Christus 5/16); Packer CC 200 in 41.4 overs (J Jenish 36, P Sunil Kumar 54, PR Rayan Paul 61, K Guna 3/37) bt Sunny CC 180 in 30.5 overs (M Anand 55, T Lenin 35, M Viju Arul 4/34); Bharath CC 241/6 in 45 overs (R Asha Xavier 67, K Harish 67, C Sahaya Vinoth 38) lost to Marthandam CC 242/9 in 42 overs (S Salin Bino 87, R Riyan Dhas 43, S Moses Samraj 31, R Thiyagarajan 4/53, R Asha Xavier 3/29); Commando CC 160 in 40.2 overs (J Udhaya Prabhu 46, E Sivananth 31, S Thiruselvan 4/51) lost to Young CC 161/3 in 23.5 overs (KS Aneesh 31, R Ruban Robert 74); V-90 CC 174/9 in 45 overs (S Arin 67, AT Aswin Raj Christus 3/19, L Ajin 3/25) lost to Packercolts CC 175/9 in 34.2 overs (SJ Simmar 54, Kresh Abya Samuel 39, F Mithil Benowin 3/28); Sunny CC 285 in 44.5 overs (MK Akash 96, T Micheal Rai Vianni 39, V Vaitheeswaran 5/27, R Babin Samuvel 4/49) bt Bharath CC 134 in 32.1 overs (RS Rakesh 35, I Selvin Sam 3/15, K Maris Vishal 3/17)