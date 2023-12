TNCA Junior Colts ‘B’ team sizzles on Hyderabad tour

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) organised the TNCA Junior Colts ‘B’ team (selected from 5th Division TNCA League teams) tour to Hyderabad between December 10 and 22.

The TNCA Junior Colts ‘B’ team played six One Day games, One Multi Dayer and One T20 (under lights) during the tour.

The team won three one-day matches, and lost the other three. In the multi-day contest, it drew with CB after securing the first innings lead.

N Aakaash Sharma hogged the limelight scoring 102. In bowling, S Muthu Vasanthavel (3/47) and G Rajaguhan (3/64) did a good job sharing six wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: One Day: India Cements 256 in 42.2 overs (G Aakash Venkat 30, Aditya 67, MS Karthikeya 60, N Shashank Yadav 45*, A Aashuthosh 4/45) lost to TNCA Colts Jr ‘B’ – 261/4 in 41.1 overs (N Aakash Sharma 74, D Jobin Raj 37, RT Rhytheeswar 33, V Ranjith Kumar 56, P Subash 44*); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ 162 in 37.3 overs (N Aakaash Sharma 47, S Dhanish Kumar 37, Rishiket Sisodia 3/8) lost to Budding Star 163/1 in 24.4 overs (K Prajwal 83*, Abhyuday 63); Kanhustle XI – 168 in 34.5 overs (Raghava 60, S Muthu Vasanthavel 3/35, A Aashuthosh 3/21) lost to TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ – 173/7 in 34.2 overs (S Dhanish Kumar 34, Sahith 3/44); TNCA Colts Jr. ’B’ – 179 in 47.1 overs (N Aakaash Sharma 37, P Subash 38, Sai Chandra 3/28) beat HCA – 73 in 23.1 overs (S Muthu Vasanthavel 4/22); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ – 232/9 in 50 overs (S Dhanish Kumar 89, K Sanjay 30, Anuz Yadav 5/43) lost to BCA XI 237/3 in 38.5 overs (Sai Purnanandrao Rao 40, Varun 102*, A Anurag 82*); HCA Academy Jr. – 287/9 in 50 overs (Aaron 61, Vikas Gupta 91, Ayaan 33, Nand Kumar 38*) bt TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ – 230 in 41.1 overs (D Jobin Raj 81, V Ranjith Kumar 59, P Subash 31, Shreyas Pandey 4/31, Hussain 3/31). Multiday: CB – 286 in 73.4 overs (Anudeep Javajji 78, Syed Mohd Hussain 72, S Muthu Vasanthavel 3/47, G Rajaguhan 3/64) drew with TNCA Jr. Colts ‘B’ 345/5 in 90 overs (N Aakaash Sharma 102, D Jobin Raj 80, V Ranjith Kumar 72*, E Arun Kumar 48*) T20: CB 174 in 19.5 overs (Avanish Aravelly 46, K Kesavan 4/33) bt TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ – 165/8 in 20 overs (P Subash 30, M Arjun 39, S Muthu Vasanthavel 56*, Ritvik 3/32)

TEAM: V Ranjith Kumar (Captain), N Aakash Sharma, MA Aadithya, P Subash, D Jobin Raj, E Arun Kumar, S Dhanish Kumar, RT Rhytheeswar, M Arjun, B Kapil Ashwa, K Sanjay, S Muthu Vasanthavel, K Kesavan, N Sriram, G Rajaguhan, A Aashuthosh, B Sri Ram Santhosh