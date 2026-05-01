TNCA invites applications for men’s senior head coach roles

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday invited applications for the men’s senior state team head coach roles, seeking successors to M Senthilnathan and M Venkataramana.
The Association has also invited applications for the men’s and women’s state senior and junior selection committees.
The deadline for all the applications is set on May 10. It may be recalled that Cricket Association of Bengal too recently adopted a similar method to find a successor to state head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla. The applicants for the coaches’ role separate for multi-day and white ball formats - should be below the age of 60, and should hold a BCCI Level 2 or higher coaching certification, or any other equivalent certification.
“The selection process will be conducted in accordance with TNCA regulations, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for further evaluation,” said TNCA Secretary U Bhagwandas Rao.
The shake-up in coaching structure was expected after the TN teams’ modest outings in the last domestic season.
Senthilnathan took over from L Balaji ahead of the previous season, and, rather abruptly, Venkataramana was brought in as the white-ball coach in November last year ahead of the white ball competitions.
In Ranji Trophy, Tamil Nadu finished sixth in Group A with 14 points from seven matches and could only win one match in the 2025-26 season, losing two and drawing four.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu failed to enter the Super League after finishing fourth in Elite Group D.
The story repeated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well with TN failing to advance to the knockouts as they ended up fifth in Elite Group A.