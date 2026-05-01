TNCA invites applications for men’s senior head coach roles

The Association has also invited applications for the men’s and women’s state senior and junior selection committees.

The deadline for all the applications is set on May 10. It may be recalled that Cricket Association of Bengal too recently adopted a similar method to find a successor to state head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla. The applicants for the coaches’ role separate for multi-day and white ball formats - should be below the age of 60, and should hold a BCCI Level 2 or higher coaching certification, or any other equivalent certification.