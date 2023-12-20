TNCA inter-districts U-19 final: Thasish Kannan scalps 9 wickets

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Thasish Kannan took nine wickets for 23 runs to help Coimbatore dismiss Tenkasi for 76 on the first day of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 final on Tuesday.

Batting first, Tenkasi found the going tough in the face of Kannan’s inspired bowling with only KK Shanmugarajan offering any resistance scoring 31. In reply, Coimbatore was placed at 115 for four. R Kishore was the top scorer with 39. M Gunasekar picked up three wickets for 36 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tenkasi 76 in 38 overs (KK Shanmugarajan 31, Thasish Kannan 9/23) vs Coimbatore 115/4 in 38 overs (R Kishore 39, M Gunasekar 3/36)