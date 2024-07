TNCA Inter Districts U-16 tournament: Dominant Thiruvallur beats Cuddalore

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur earned a 77-run win over Cuddalore in Group A of the first round of the TNCA Inter Districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar Trophy.

Batting first, Thiruvallur scored 308 for nine with captain S Naveen scoring 125 (92b, 19x4, 2x6). A Parinay Jain contributed 54. In reply, Cuddalore was bowled out for 231 I Junaid Mustaq (4/38) and RS Sujith (3/37) sharing seven wickets between them.

Brief scores: Venue: Vellore (Group A): Vellore 115 in 49.2 overs (NE Nithesh 40, A Vikash 3/15, MG Nithilan 4/35) lost to Namakkal 116/0 in 35.2 overs (MG Nithilan 66*, S Pawan Kishore 46*); Thiruvallur 308/9 in 50 overs (S Naveen 125, A Parinay Jain 54, G Kumaran 4/65) bt Cuddalore 231 in 50 overs (G Kumaran 80, P Bhavanith 77, I Junaid Mustaq 4/38, RS Sujith 3/37)

Venue: Ranipet (Group C): Ranipet 119 in 41.3 overs (VS Kousik 35, VS Varun 33, S Abhishek 3/19, T Muthu Krishnan 3/29) bt Virudhunagar 56 in 16.4 overs (VS Varun 7/22, S Nanda Kishore 3/20); Kallakurichi 174 in 47.5 overs (N Deva 35, S Nitheesh 35, Chandranathan 5/22) bt Tirupattur 91 in 44.4 overs (D Yugal 32, S Nitheesh 3/11, L Niranjan 3/26)

Venue: Sivagangai (Group: E): Krishnagiri 150 in 45.5 overs (B Keerthivasan Pandian 57*, CS Rohit Kumaran 3/28, N Akash 3/35) lost to Sivagangai 151/2 in 42 overs (T Naveen Raghavan 41*, S Kailash 33, KJ Vimal Varshan 30); Tirupur 174 in 49.3 overs (S Dhanvanth Anamangad 38, BT Bharathi Kannan 4/32) bt Theni 71 in 27.3 overs (ST Shri Dharun 5/12, GB Pranneasvaran 3/23)

Venue: Tiruchirappalli (Group G): Tiruchirappalli 240/7 in 50 overs (E Abinesh 104, T Pakirthan 30, B Neghilesh 45) bt Perambalur 115 in 41.2 overs (RS Eshwhar 3/19, S Sujay Gregoney 4/25); Nagapattinam 146 in 49.4 overs (S Dheeran 55, S Mohammed Rafan 3/29, S Nitheesh Kumar 3/32) lost to Erode 147/5 in 37 overs (S Nitheesh Kumar 63, K Rithish 36*)

Venue: Thiruvannamalai (Group H): Chengalpattu 279/5 in 50 overs (RR Ritvick 65, H Prasanna Balaji 49, Uddish D Nathan 30, S Keerthivasan 32, S Rohit Jayapandi 35) bt Karur 181 in 46.4 overs (R Hariharan 66, S Deepak Priyan 37, S Keerthivasan 4/36); Villupuram 70 in 37.2 overs (Harshith 3/14) lost to Thiruvannamalai 73/1 in 16.3 overs (RT Vetriselvan 47*)