TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament: Sachin, Gautam Anand put Tiruvallur in command

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur took control of its quarterfinal against Namakkal on the first day of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament on Wednesday.

Off-spinner S Sachin took six for 30 to help Tiruvallur skittle out Namakkal for 65. In reply, Tiruvallur skipper S Gautam Anand scored 113 (179b, 18x4) as his team ended the day’s play at 210 for five, with a lead of 145 runs.

Elsewhere, Erode off-spinner PV Iniyavel scalped five for 47 and he received good support from T Sanjit who took three for 57 to limit Kancheepuram to 206. When stumps were drawn, Erode finished at 38 for no loss.

Brief scores: Venue: Tiruvallur: Namakkal 65 in 42.1 overs (S Sachin 6/30) vs Tiruvallur 210/5 in 62.1 overs (S Gautam Anand 113, Chetan Kumar Meena 47)

Venue: Erode: Kancheepuram 206 in 80.5 overs (Jadan Jonah David 48, K Viswanth 35, Ruthvik Muralidharan 70*, PV Iniyavel 5/47, T Sanjit 3/57) vs Erode 38 for no loss in 11 overs

Venue: Salem: Salem 199 in 88.2 overs (S Pugal 40, M Mohamed Saafir 30, C Mahadheeran 31, A Jayanth 3/52) vs Chengalpattu 32 for no loss in 17 overs

Venue: Coimbatore: Coimbatore 182 in 78.5 overs (S Raghava Karthick 83, S Anish Saran 3/46, G Sridhar 3/52) vs Tirunelveli 49/3 in 18 overs