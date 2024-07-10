TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament: Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur enter final

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu advanced to the final of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament by virtue of taking first innings lead against Erode. In another semi-final, Tiruvallur defeated Tirunelveli by 20 runs.

For Chengalpattu, B Akshadh Rao’s unbeaten 100 (185b, 9x4) helped his team secure the all-important lead. He received good support from AI Ashwin who scored 51 not out.

Meanwhile, Tiruvallur’s left-arm spinner S Kiran Raj Yadav scalped five wickets for 35 runs in the second innings to go with his four for 38 in the first innings to finish with a match haul of nine for 73. Set to chase 113, Tirunelveli was bowled out for 92. Chengalpattu will meet Tiruvallur in the final on July 12 and 13 at BL Sports Ground, Minjur.

Brief scores: Venue: Chengalpattu: Erode 159 in 79.1 overs (V Nitheesh 82, GD Sachin Balaji 3/23) drew with Chengalpattu 195/4 in 72 overs (B Akshadh Rao 100*, AI Ashwin 51*)

Venue: Tirunelveli: Tiruvallur 148 in 74.2 overs & 104/9 in 40 overs (Anish Saran 3/24, K Lagan 4/21) bt Tirunelveli 140 in 65 overs (Jerome Adam 41, S Sachin 4/41, S Kiran Raj Yadav 4/38 & 92 in 20.3 overs (S Kiran Raj Yadav 5/35)