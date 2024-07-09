TNCA Inter Districts U-14: Bowlers call the shots in semi-finals

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu bowlers called the shots against Erode on the first day of the semi-finals of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament on Monday.

V Nitheesh’s unbeaten 82 was the lone saving grace for Erode as it reached 131 for eight at close of first day’s play. Chengalpattu’s GD Sachin Balaji took three wickets for 17 runs.

In another semi-finals, Tiruvallur was bowled out for 148 with V Dharshan top-scoring with 40. Tirunelveli’s Anish Saran took three wickets for 44. In reply, Tirunelveli’s batters also struggled, reaching 54 for three.

Brief scores:

Venue: Chengalpattu: Erode 131/8 in 68.5 overs (V Nitheesh 82 batting, GD Sachin Balaji 3/17) vs Chengalpattu

Venue: Tirunelveli: Tiruvallur 148 in 74.2 overs (V Dharshan 40, S Kiran Raj Yadav 37, Anish Saran 3/44) vs Tirunelveli 54/3 in 27 overs