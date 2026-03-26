TNCA gifts kit bags to disabled players

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) honoured and presented cricket kit bags to two talented deaf cricketers from the state — Sai Akash (Indian Vice-Captain and opening batsman) and Sudarsun (all-rounder) — who have been selected to represent India in the upcoming Deaf Cricket bilateral series between India and South Africa.
The Deaf Cricket India team will tour South Africa in the second half of April 2026, where they are scheduled to play 2 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 3 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).
The players were felicitated by U Bhagwandas Rao, Honorary Secretary, TNCA, and S Sivakumar, Chairman, TNCA League Tournament Committee.