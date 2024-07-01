TNCA Freyer Trophy:Warriors, Dragons post wins

CHENNAI: Pink Warriors recorded a 79-run win over Green Invaders in the TNCA Freyer Trophy one-day tournament here on Monday.

Batting first, Pink Warriors scored 235 for eight with NS Subhaharini scoring 55, while S Pavithra top-scored with 80. In reply, Green Invaders was restricted to 156. In another match, Orange Dragons earned a five-wicket win over Yellow Challengers. Set to chase 197, Dragons got there in 43.5 overs with K Yogyasri contributing 88. In bowling, Dragons’ Nida Rehman took three wickets for 32.

Brief scores: Pink Warriors 235/8 in 50 overs (NS Subhaharini 55, Neha Yuvaraj 34, S Pavithra 80) bt Green Invaders 156 in 34.4 overs (MS Aishwarya 31, MU Poojashrini 45); Yellow Challengers 196 in 48 overs (M Anurakini 92, Nida Rehman 3/32) lost to Orange Dragons 199/5 in 43.5 overs (Kosuri Yogyasri 88, L Nethra 35)