TNCA Freyer Trophy: Yellow Challengers beat Orange Dragons

CHENNAI: The TNCA Freyer Trophy continued this week with Orange Dragons losing to Yellow Challengers. Orange's 133 wasn't enough as an unbeaten knock from Anurakini helped the Challengers cross the line.

BRIEF SCORES: Orange Dragons 133/6 in 20 overs (Kosuri Yogyasri 56 n.o, L Nethra 53) lost to Yellow Challengers 134/2 in 20 overs (M Anurakini 63 n.o,)

Green Invaders 120/5 in 20 overs (Arshi Choudhary 56) beat Pink Warriors 113/9 in 20 overs (M.U. Poojashrini 3/23, M.V. Vishnu Priyaa 3/20)

Red Rangers 93/9 in 20 overs (S.B. Keerthana 4/9) lost to Purple Blazers 96/1 in 15.1 overs (Rinaaz 43 n.o)

Blue Avengers 113/8 in 20 overs beat Silver Strikers 92/9 in 20 overs (R. Suganthashree 3/17)