TNCA Freyer Trophy Women: Arshi stars in Green Invaders’ win

CHENNAI: Green Invaders earned a 43-run win over Blue Avengers in the TNCA Freyer Trophy Women’s T20 tournament here on Saturday.

Batting first, Green Invaders scored 154 with Arshi Choudhary scoring an unbeaten 91 with her opening partner MS Aishwarya remaining not out on 55. In reply Blue Avengers was restricted to 111 for nine with Arshi taking four for 20.

Brief scores: Green Invaders 154 for no loss in 20 overs (MS Aishwarya 55*, Arshi Choudhary 91*) bt Blue Avengers 111/9 in 20 overs (Priyanshi Pande 31, Arshi Choudhary 4/20); Purple Blazers 152/5 in 20 overs (Trisha Madhu 84, S Rinaaz 35*) bt Yellow Challengers 93/7 in 20 overs (Sheetal Soundraragavan 3/19); Pink Warriors 142/5 in 20 overs (Roshini Rajasekaran 41) bt Silver Strikers 88/7 in 20 overs (S Anusha 46); Orange Dragons 135/3 in 20 overs (K Yogyasri 64, S Vaishnavi 43) bt Red Rangers 122/5 in 20 overs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 40, Akshara Srinivasan 30)