TNCA Freyer Trophy: Warriors, Blazers to meet in final today

CHENNAI: Pink Warriors eased to an eight-wicket win over Orange Dragons in the TNCA Freyer Trophy one-day tournament here on Tuesday. Warriors will take on Purple Blazers in the final on Wednesday at MAC Stadium at 2:30 pm.

In another match, N Sarathipriya (3/22), V Pavithra (3/18) shared six wickets between them to restrict Green Invaders to 116. In reply, Yellow Challengers chased the target down in 34.1 overs with M Anurakini scoring an unbeaten 55.

Elsewhere, Warriors’s G Varshini (3/11) and SG Shrinithi (3/14) played a key role in their team’s thumping win over Dragons. After limiting Dragons to 76, Warriors chased it down in 24.1 overs with Shrinithi remaining not out on 31.

Brief scores: Green Invaders 116 in 34.3 overs (N Sarathipriya 3/22, V Pavithra 3/18) lost to Yellow Challengers 120/2 in 34.1 overs (M Anurakini 55*, Goshika Shri 31*); Orange Dragons 76 in 31.4 overs (G Varshini 3/11, SG Shrinithi 3/14) lost to Pink Warriors 77/2 in 24.1 overs (SG Shrinithi 31*). Note: Match reduced to 35 overs per side due to overnight rain.