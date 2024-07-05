TNCA Freyer Trophy: Shrinidhi’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: BM Shrinidhi’s splendid effort of five for 14 went in vain as Red Rangers lost to Silver Strikers by 16 runs in the TNCA Freyer Trophy one-day tournament here on Friday.

Batting first, Strikers scored 87. In reply, Rangers was bundled out for 71 with Santhiya (4/33) and S Anusha (3/25) sharing seven wickets between them.

In another match, Purple Blazers cruised to an eight-wicket win over Blue Avengers. Set to chase 125, the Blazers got there in 22 overs with Trisha Madhu remaining unbeaten on 70.

Brief scores: Silver Strikers 87 in 28.1 overs (BM Shrinidhi 5/14) bt Red Rangers 71 in 21.1 overs (Santhiya 4/33, S. Anusha 3/25);

Blue Avengers 124 in 33.3 overs (Priyanshi Pande 34*, Ria Srikanth 3/14) lost to Purple Blazers 125/2 in 22 overs (Trisha Madhu 70*)