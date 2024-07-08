TNCA Freyer Trophy: Dragons, Warriors post wins

CHENNAI: Orange Dragons cruised to a thumping seven-wicket win over Green Invaders in the TNCA Freyer Trophy one-day tournament here on Sunday.

L Nethra played a starring role with the ball taking four wickets for 19 runs to restrict Invaders to 120. In reply, Dragons chased down the target comfortably with S Swathi scoring an unbeaten 30.

In another match, Pink Warriors beat Yellow Challengers by 55 runs. Pavithra Sridhran top-scored with 64 as Warriors scored 216 for seven. In reply, Challengers was dismissed for 161 with NS Subaharini taking three for 33.

Brief scores: Green Invaders 120 in 48 overs (L Nethra 4/19) lost to Orange Dragons 121/3 in 32.3 overs (Kosuri Yogyasri 30, S Swathi 30*); Pink Warriors 216/7 in 50 overs (Pavithra Sridhran 64, Neha Yuvaraj 37*, G Varshini 30) bt

Yellow Challengers 161 in 48.2 overs (Eloski Arun 80, NS Subaharini 3/33)