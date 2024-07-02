TNCA Freyer Trophy : Blue Avengers records nine-wicket win over Silver Strikers

CHENNAI: Blue Avengers eased to a nine-wicket win over Silver Strikers in the TNCA Freyer Trophy one-day tournament here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Strikers scored 164 with S Anusha top-scoring with 44. A Madhumitha Anbu took four wickets for 25. In reply, Avengers reached the target in 28.4 overs with YS Kayal Sirpiga scoring an unbeaten 86, while R Abarna scored 55.

In another match, Red Rangers recorded a seven-wicket victory over Purple Blazers.

Brief scores: Silver Strikers 164 in 47.4 overs (S Anusha 44, R Aaisha Bee 37, A Madhumitha Anbu 4/25) lost to Blue Avengers 168/1 in 28.4 overs (R Abarna 55, YS Kayal Sirpiga 86*);

Purple Blazers 186 in 40.1 overs (C Shushanthika 37, SB Keerthana 47, SR Srisuveedha 33, BM Shrinidhi 3/41) lost to Red Rangers 187/3 in 40.2 overs (K Hashini 65, Aafreen Ahamed Sait 34, Sanjana Suman 45*)