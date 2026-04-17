TNCA First Division: Youngsters Hemchudeshan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar shine

CHENNAI: Promising 17-year-old off-spinner J Hemchudeshan steals headlines despite Grand Slam taking a huge first-innings lead against them in TNCA’s 1st Division League here on April 17. It is the off-spinner’s sixth five-wicket haul in the season.
Elsewhere, MRC A’s Boopathi Vaishna Kumar smashed a sizzling 122-ball 119, helping his side edge past Young Stars on a thrilling final day, where MRC scored 426 runs in just 89 overs. With that, MRC ‘A’. Globe Trotters SC, Nelson SC and Jolly Rovers CC have made it to the semi-final stage of the first-division.
Singam Puli 328 & 48/3 in 14 overs drew with Nelson SC (Antony Dhas 82 no, R Karthikeyan 56; Affan Khader 2/0). Nelson 5 (43); Singam Puli 1 (26).
Young Stars 440 drew with MRC ‘A’ (Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 119, Anirudh Sitaram 83; Bharat Srinivas 3/90). MRC ‘A’ 5 (46); Young Stars 1 (30).
Grand Slam 319 & 59/1 in 28 overs drew with Jupiter 234 in 78.1 overs (Khush Bardia 87; Hemchudeshan 8/77). Grand Slam 5 (26); Jupiter 1 (5).
Alwarpet 340 drew with Globe Trotters 465/8 decl. in 110 overs (S Radhakrishnan 170, Guru Raghavendran 66; S.G. Karneswaran 3/98). Trotters 5 (45); Alwarpet 1 (23).