TNCA First Division: Youngsters Hemchudeshan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar shine

Elsewhere, MRC A’s Boopathi Vaishna Kumar smashed a sizzling 122-ball 119, helping his side edge past Young Stars on a thrilling final day, where MRC scored 426 runs in just 89 overs. With that, MRC ‘A’. Globe Trotters SC, Nelson SC and Jolly Rovers CC have made it to the semi-final stage of the first-division.



Singam Puli 328 & 48/3 in 14 overs drew with Nelson SC (Antony Dhas 82 no, R Karthikeyan 56; Affan Khader 2/0). Nelson 5 (43); Singam Puli 1 (26).

