TNCA First Division League: Vimal slams unbeaten ton for Rovers

Vimal scored 133 (263b, 10x4, 1x6), his fourth century of the season, while C Andre Siddarth hit 64 as the duo put on 116 runs for the fourth wicket in 176 balls. Skipper B Indrajith contributed 49.

Elsewhere, off-spinner Shoaib Mohd.Khan’s five for 55 enabled Nelson SC to bowl out Alwarpet for 136. In reply, Nelson finished the day’s play at 140 for six, securing a slender lead of four runs.