TNCA First Division League: Vimal slams unbeaten ton for Rovers

CHENNAI: Riding on opener R Vimal Khumar’s unbeaten century, Jolly Rovers reached 300 for six against Sea Hawks on the opening day of the seventh round of the TNCA First Division League here on Monday.
Vimal scored 133 (263b, 10x4, 1x6), his fourth century of the season, while C Andre Siddarth hit 64 as the duo put on 116 runs for the fourth wicket in 176 balls. Skipper B Indrajith contributed 49.
Elsewhere, off-spinner Shoaib Mohd.Khan’s five for 55 enabled Nelson SC to bowl out Alwarpet for 136. In reply, Nelson finished the day’s play at 140 for six, securing a slender lead of four runs.
Brief scores: Globe Trotters 151 in 66.1 overs (P Saravana Kumar 4/33, Bhargav Bhatt 3/13) vs MRC ‘A’ 74/2 in 16 overs; Alwarpet 136 in 42.4 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 5/55) vs Nelson 140/6 in 45 overs (Shivam Singh 48, P Vidyut 4/41); Jolly Rovers 300/6 in 92 overs (R Vimal Khumar 133 batting, B Indrajith 49, C Andre Siddarth 64) vs Sea Hawks; Singam Puli 223 in 81.5 overs (K Aashiq 44, U Mukilesh 63, A Aswin Crist 3/36, S Mohamed Ali 3/26) vs Vijay; Young Stars 320/3 in 90 overs (S Shrenik 68, Rahul Ayyappan Harish 69, J Ajay Chetan 74 batting, Nidhish S Rajagopal 50 batting) vs Grand Slam; Jupiter 106 in 43.2 overs (M Ganesh Moorthi 5/19, Rahil Shah 4/40) & 8/1 in 3 overs vs SKM CC 105 in 39.1 overs (R Sasidharan 8/49)