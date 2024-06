TNCA First Division League: Vijay Shankar, Manav hog limelight

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and India cricketer Vijay Shankar scored a century for his new team Jupiter SC in his debut outing against UFCC (T Nagar) on the last day of the first round of the TNCA First Division League here on Saturday.

Resuming from his score of 95, Vijay Shankar went on to score 143 (248b, 10x4, 2x6) to help his team declare at 338 for six. In reply, UFCC was bundled out for 108 with medium pacer R Silambarasan (3/17) and off-spinner L Sathiyannaarayan (3/37) sharing six wickets between them. Jupiter collected five points to UFCC’s 1 on account of first innings lead.

Elsewhere, Grand Slam’s left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took a sensational eight for 67 on his debut against Vijay CC. His effort helped his side take a crucial first innings lead of 49 runs.

Brief scores: Jupiter 338/6 declared in 90.3 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 76, Vijay Shankar 143, Sachin Baby 64) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 108 in 71.3 overs (R Silambarasan 3/17, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/37). Points: Jupiter 5; UFCC 1; Singam Puli 139 & 250/4 declared in 76.3 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 64, M Affan Khader 58*, Akshay Wadkar 91, DT Chandrasekar 3/60) drew with Sea Hawks 275 in 87.4 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 55, Himmat Singh 72, U Mukilesh 4/39) & 21 for no loss in seven overs. Points: Sea Hawks 5; Singam Puli 1; Alwarpet 322 in 97.1 overs (M Mithul Raj 46, G Ajitesh 83, Tushar Raheja 48, P Nirmal Kumar 73, Sunny Sandhu 3/47, W Antony Dhas 3/67) drew with Nelson 322/8 in 61 overs (Shivam Singh 49, GH Vihari 98, Sunny Sandhu 55, Swapnil Singh 83*, Jalaj Saxena 4/27). Points: Nelson 2; Alwarpet 2; Grand Slam 274 & 85/6 in 20 overs (S Lokeshwar 65*) drew with Vijay 225 in 94.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, Manav Suthar 8/67). Points: Grand Slam 5; Vijay 1; Young Stars 310 in 123.5 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 76, Ajay Chetan 68, Saurabh Kumar 66, MS Washington Sundar 7/106) drew with Globe Trotters 244/7 in 67 overs (Siddarth Prakash 55, D Santhosh Kumar 43, MS Washington Sundar 56). Points: Young Stars 2; Globe Trotters 2; India Pistons 245 in 101.3 overs (D Prashanth Prabhu 50, GS Samuvel Raj 49, M Siddharth 4/85) drew with Jolly Rovers 138/2 in 25 overs (S Radhakrishnan 67*, B Aparajith 53*). Points: India Pistons 2; Jolly Rovers 2