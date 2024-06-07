TNCA First Division League: Vignesh, Kishoor sizzle with ball

CHENNAI: Medium pacer G Kishoor’s five for 42 helped Sea Hawks restrict Singam Puli to 139 on the first day of the first round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

At close of play, Sea Hawks reached 105 for two with opener Jyotsnil Singh scoring 55 (116b, 6x4, 1x6). Elsewhere, Vijay CC’s left-arm spinner P Vignesh took six for 85, his maiden five-wicket haul for Vijay, to bowl out Grand Slam to 274. Vignesh received good support from off-spinner S Mohamed Ali who took three for 64. For Vijay CC, opener S Lokeshwar scored 50 (97b, 5x4, 1x6), while Manav Parakh contributed 54 (143b, 6x4). At stumps, Vijay was seven for no loss.

Brief scores: Jupiter 219/4 in 65 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 76, Vijay Shankar 95 batting) vs UFCC (T Nagar); Singam Puli 139 in 49.4 overs (G Kishoor 5/42) vs Sea Hawks 105/2 in 37.1 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 55); Alwarpet 221/4 in 63 overs (M Mithul Raj 46, G Ajitesh 83) vs Nelson; Grand Slam 274 in 84.1 overs (S Lokeshwar 50, Nidhish Rajagopal 40, M Abhinav 49, Manav Parakh 54, P Vignesh 6/85, S Mohamed Ali 3/64) vs Vijay seven for no loss in three overs; Young Stars 214/6 in 95 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 76, Ajay Chetan 45 batting, MS Washington Sundar 4/75) vs Globe Trotters; India Pistons 79/2 in 30 overs vs Jolly Rovers







