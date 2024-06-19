TNCA first division league : Vignesh bags second fifer of season

CHENNAI: P Vignesh made all the noise with his impressive bowling as he picked five wickets against India Pistons on the second day of the ongoing TNCA First Division matches. It was Vignesh's second fifer of the season.

Vijay CC had posted 290 runs on the board with Sachin scoring a century and Pradosh Paul scoring 69 runs. In return India Pistons were trailing at 51 runs with half of its batting order dismissed when rain interrupted further play.

Brief Scores: Jupiter SC 94/1 in 38 overs vs Grand Slam - no play due to wet outfield;

Jolly Rovers 484/2 decl. in 101 overs (S Radhakrishnan 183, R Vimal Khumar 236) vs Alwarpet 125/4 in 42.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 45 batting, M Siddharth 3/51);

Young Stars 174/7 in 82.2 overs (Saurabh Kumar 57, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/82) vs Singam Puli - day two play curtailed by rain after start;

Vijay CC 290 in 111 overs (B Sachin 109*, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 69, N Jagadeesan 52, Rajwinder Singh 3/74) vs India Pistons 51/6 in 25.1 overs - rain interrupted play (P Vignesh 5/23);

UFCC (T Nagar) 161 vs Sea Hawks 74/2 - No play due to wet outfield; Globe Trotters 240 and 28/3 in 19 overs vs Nelson 190 in 76.2 overs (Robin Bist 105, S Ajith Ram 7/76)