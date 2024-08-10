TNCA First Division League: Thumping victory for Jolly Rovers

CHENNAI: Defending champion Jolly Rovers recorded a thumping nine-wicket win over Young Stars in the fourth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Saturday.

Having secured a healthy first innings lead of 140 runs after declaring its innings at 415 for seven, Rovers bowled out Young Stars for 150 with off-spinner S Lakshay Jain taking five for 35, his first fifer this season. Rovers chased down the target of 11 in 3.3 overs.

Elsewhere, Singam Puli secured the crucial first innings lead against India Pistons thanks to left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja taking six for 68. He received good support from off-spinner B Arun who picked up three for 38. In its second innings, Singam Puli captain M Kaushik Gandhi scored 108 (107b, 5x4, 8x6), his first ton this season, as it declared its innings at 189 for three.

Brief scores: Singam Puli 233 & 189/3 decl. in 44.5 overs (HI Waseem Ahmed 52 not out, M Kaushik Gandhi 108) drew with India Pistons 186 in 98.2 overs (Karan Kaila 102, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/68, B Arun 3/38). Points: Singam Puli 5 (7); Pistons 1 (5); Young Stars 275 & 150 in 51.4 overs (Ganesh Satish 43, S Lakshay Jain 5/35) lost to Jolly Rovers 415/7 declared in 117 overs (R Vimal Khumar 149, B Aparajith 119, B Indrajith 43, Dhruv Shorey 42, Wilkins Victor 3/110) & 11/1 in 3.3 overs. Rovers 6 (14); Young Stars 0 (13); Jupiter 465/7 decl vs Alwarpet 76 & 270/7 in 95 overs (G Ajitesh 127, Monish Satish 4/81). Jupiter 5 (14); Alwarpet 1 (4); Grand Slam 255 in 83.2 overs (S Lokeshwar 95, Nidhish S Rajagopal 66, Sammar M Gajjar 8/65) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 255/9 in 67 overs (J Suresh Kumar 84, Abhishek Tanwar 62, Manav Suthar 4/83). Grand Slam 2 (10); UFCC 2 (5); Nelson 262 drew with Sea Hawks 267/8 in 82 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 85, P Shijit Chandran 46*, Sachin Rathi 5/84). Sea Hawks 5 (20); Nelson 1 (8)