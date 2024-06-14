TNCA First division league: Thrilling win for Young Stars over Alwarpet

CHENNAI: Young Stars earned a thrilling three-wicket win over Alwarpet on the third day of the second round of the TNCA First Division League here on Friday. In what turned out to be a low-scoring thriller, Young Stars kept its nerve in pursuit of a target of 67. Alwarpet’s seasoned off-spinner Jalaj Saxena scalped six for 24, but his effort went in vain.

Elsewhere, left-arm spinners S Ajith Ram (5/41) and R Aushik Srinivas (4/48) combined to take nine wickets to bowl Globe Trotters to a nine-wicket win over Singam Puli.

Brief scores: Grand Slam 269 drew with Sea Hawks 276/5 in 80 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 64, Himmat Singh 67). Points: Sea Hawks 5 (10); Grand Slam 1 (6);

Vijay 383 drew with Jolly Rovers 215 in 85 overs (R Vimal Khumar 75, B Indrajith 40, S Rithik Easwaran 50, M Mohammed 3/22, S Mohamed Ali 3/33, P Vignesh 3/69) & 61/3 in 33 overs.Vijay 5 (6); Jolly Rovers 1 (3);

Nelson 401 & 195/2 in 35.2 overs (Robin Bist 100*, Maan K Bafna 51*) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 372 in 108.2 overs (Ankit Kalsi 57, KTA Madhava Prasad 53, Ninad Rathva 129, Abhishek Tanwar 40, KV Sasikanth 5/98). Nelson 5 (7);UFCC 1 (2);

Singam Puli 174 & 152 in 68.4 overs (M Affan Khader 54*, S Ajith Ram 5/41, R Aushik Srinivas 4/48) lost to Globe Trotters 290 & 37/1 in 13.2 overs. Globe Trotters 6 (8);Singam Puli 0 (1);

Alwarpet 113 & 106 lost to Young Stars 153 & 67/7 in 30.2 overs (Jalaj Saxena 6/24). Young Stars 6 (8); Alwarpet 0 (2);

India Pistons 195 in 94.2 overs (GK Shyam 48, Anukul Roy 6/71) drew with Jupiter 90/4 in 36 overs (Vijay Shankar 41*). India Pistons 2 (4); Jupiter 2 (7)