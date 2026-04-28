TNCA First Division League: Slim first innings lead takes MRC ‘A’ to final

CHENNAI: MRC ‘A’ advanced to the final of the TNCA First Division League by virtue of securing a 15-run first innings lead over Globe Trotters here on Monday.
Resuming from its overnight score of 141 for four, Trotters was bowled out for 385. MRC ‘A’ pacer Saravana Kumar took five for 81, his second fifer this season.
Trotters’ AB Dhiyash hit his maiden century in First Division, scoring 101 (256b, 11x4, 3x6). Skipper S Guru Raghavendran scored 126 (267b, 13x4, 2x6) as the duo put on 96 runs for the fifth wicket.
Meanwhile, in Eliminator, Jolly Rovers took a lead of 79 against Nelson to enter Qualifier 2.
Qualifier 1: MRC ‘A’ 400 drew with Globe Trotters 385 in 132.3 overs (9th Mandatory Over) (D Santhosh Kumar 52, AB Dhiyash 101, S Guru Raghavendran 126, B Pranav 57, P Saravana Kumar 5/81).
Equaliser: Jolly Rovers 375 drew with Nelson 296 in 91.3 overs (T Saran 31, Shivam Singh 41, Robin Bist 96, Sunny Sandhu 31, S Lakshay Jain 4/90)