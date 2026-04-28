TNCA First Division League: Slim first innings lead takes MRC ‘A’ to final

Resuming from its overnight score of 141 for four, Trotters was bowled out for 385. MRC ‘A’ pacer Saravana Kumar took five for 81, his second fifer this season.

Trotters’ AB Dhiyash hit his maiden century in First Division, scoring 101 (256b, 11x4, 3x6). Skipper S Guru Raghavendran scored 126 (267b, 13x4, 2x6) as the duo put on 96 runs for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, in Eliminator, Jolly Rovers took a lead of 79 against Nelson to enter Qualifier 2.