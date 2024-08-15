TNCA First Division League: Shoaib helps Nelson take lead against Rovers

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan’s seven for 86 helped Nelson SC take first innings lead against defending champion Jolly Rovers on the final day of the fifth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 172 for five, Rovers was bowled out for 392 in pursuit of Nelson’s 415. Dhruv Shorey scored 128 (190b, 14x4), while R Sonu Yadav contributed 87 (158b, 11x4, 1x6). The duo put on 193 runs for the sixth wicket. By virtue of taking the first innings lead, Nelson collected five points to Rovers’ one.

Brief scores: India Pistons 209 & 222/7 in 67 overs (Shubhang Mishra 41, Vignesh S Iyer 75, R Aushik Srinivas 5/68) drew with Globe Trotters 321/9 decl in 101.5 overs (Siddarth Prakash 42, S Guru Raghavendran 52, MS Washington Sundar 60, R Srinivasan 40, Karan Kaila 3/80). Points: Trotters 5 (19); Pistons 1 (6); Alwarpet 364 & 96/3 in 22 overs (Tushar Raheja 55*) drew with Grand Slam 305 in 109.3 overs (S Lokeshwar 103, Manav Parakh 66, Jalaj Saxena 7/107, P Vidyuth 3/81). Alwarpet 5 (9); Grand slam 1 (11); Young Stars 187 & 332/9 decl in 122 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 49, Ganesh Satish 44, J Kousik 87, N Selvakumaran 5/99) drew with Sea Hawks 151. Young Stars 5 (18); Sea Hawks 1 (21); UFCC (T Nagar) 180 & 126 lost to Vijay 124 & 186/3 in 43.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 78*, Harsh Dubey 44*, Ninad Rathva 3/66). Vijay 6 (24); UFCC 0 (5); Nelson 415 & 135/4 in 26 overs (Robin Bist 40) drew with Jolly Rovers 392 in 93.3 overs (B Aparajith 64, Dhruv Shorey 128, R Sonu Yadav 87, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 7/86). Nelson 5 (13); Rovers 1 (15); Singam Puli 285 & 136/4 in 43 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 73) drew with Jupiter 409 in 119.5 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 112, Akshay V Srinivasan 91, Sachin Baby 106, R Sanjay Yadav 5/113). Jupiter 5 (19); Singam Puli 1 (8)