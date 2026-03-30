TNCA First Division League: Rovers dominates Grand Slam on second day

CHENNAI: Resuming from its overnight score of 354 for one, Jolly Rovers further consolidated its position by declaring at 567 for three against Grand Slam on the second day of the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Sunday.
Rovers’ opener B Sachin went on to score 229 (391b, 20x4, 2x6) while C Andre Siddarth notched up 151 (134b, 13x4, 7x6) as the duo put on 223 runs for the second wicket in 249 balls. In reply, Grand Slam reached 170 for four at stumps with L Suryapprakash batting on 52. Left-arm spin duo of Siddharth Desai (2/12) and P Saravanan (2/23) shared four wickets.
Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 567/3 decl. 124.5 overs (R Vimal Khumar 141, B Sachin 229, C Andre Siddarth 151) vs Grand Slam 170/4 in 55 overs (L Suryapprakash 52 batting); Vijay 250 in 117.3 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 81, S Mohamed Ali 114, M Ganesh Moorthi 4/44) vs SKM CC 170/4 in 60 overs (M. Mohammed Azharuddeen 49); Jupiter 88 & 226/9 in 54 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 40, P Khush Bardia 46, Sachin Rathi 5/57) vs Nelson 476 in 98 overs (Shivam Singh 231, S Rithik Easwaran 57, NS Harish 7/146); Alwarpet 213 vs Young Stars 341/7 in 105 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 52, Nidhish S Rajagopal 55, J Ajay Chetan 45, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 109 batting, R Rohit 40 batting); Singam Puli 353 in 111.4 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 151, U Mukilesh 51, R Aushik Srinivas 3/94) vs Globe Trotters 191/3 in 62 overs (AB Dhiyash 77 batting, G Ajitesh 67 batting); Sea Hawks 132 & 31/2 in 13 overs vs MRC ‘A’ 327 in 104.5 overs (SR Athish 47, NS Chaturved 70, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 46, N Selvakumaran 5/57)