TNCA First Division League: Rahil bowls SKM CC to five-run win over Singam Puli

CHENNAI: Newly promoted SkM CC earned a narrow five-run win over Singam Puli in the first round of the TNCA First Division League here on Saturday.

Set to chase 150, Singam Puli was bowled out for 144. Veteran left-arm spinner Rahil Shah took five wickets for 66, his 51st fifer in the First Division, and received good support from M Silambarasan who took three for 38.

Brief scores: SKM CC 251 & 81 bt Singam Puli 183 & 144 in 50.1 overs (S Ganesh 41, Rahil Shah 5/66, M Silambarasan 3/38). Points: SKM (6); Singam Puli (0); Grand Slam 255 & 185 in 62.5 overs (B Iyappan 58, P Vidyut 6/68, Ninad Rathva 3/36) drew with Alwarpet 142 & 34/1 in 10 overs. Grand Slam (5); Alwarpet (1); MRC ‘A’ 318 & 49/0 in 17 overs drew with Jupiter 166. MRC ‘A’ (5); Jupiter (1); Nelson 242 & 133 bt Young Stars 183 & 182 in 53.4 overs (R Rohit 70 not out, R Sanjay Yadav 6/60, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 4/88). Nelson (6); Young Stars (0); Vijay 360 drew with Sea Hawks 216/6 in 67.2 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 86, Maan K Bafna 54, P Vignesh 3/63). Sea Hawks (2); Vijay (2); Globe Trotters 408 drew with Jolly Rovers 76 & 371/6 in 107 overs (R Vimal Khumar 184, B Indrajith 82, R Aushik Srinivas 3/108). Trotters (5); Rovers (1)