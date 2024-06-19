TNCA First Division League: Radhakrishnan, Vimal put Rovers in command

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers openers S Radhakrishnan and R Vimal Khumar slammed unbeaten centuries to take their team to a healthy 330 for no loss against Alwarpet on the first day of the third round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday.

On a day where only 75 overs of play was possible, Radhakrishnan, batting on 175 (251b, 22x4), and Vimal, unbeaten on 139 (206b, 13x4), went on a run-scoring spree by putting on an unbroken 330 runs.

Elsewhere, UFCC (T Nagar) was bundled out for 161 with Sea Hawks’ left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar taking six for 41. In reply, Sea Hawks reached 74 for two at close of play.

Brief scores: Jupiter 94/1 in 38 overs (SR Athish 47 batting) vs Grand Slam; Jolly Rovers 330 for no loss in 75 overs (S Radhakrishnan 175 batting, R Vimal Khumar 139 batting) vs Alwarpet; Young Stars 114/4 in 58 overs (Dharmendra Jadeja 3/52) vs Singam Puli; Vijay 152/5 in 60 overs (B Sachin 46 batting, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 69) vs India Pistons; UFCC (T Nagar) 161 in 63.1 overs (DT Chandrasekar 6/41) vs Sea Hawks 74/2 in 26 overs; Globe Trotters 240 in 80 overs (MS Washington Sundar 96, Sachin Rathi 4/75, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/75) vs Nelson 17/1 in eight overs