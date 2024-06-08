TNCA first division league: Pradosh holds key for Vijay CC against Grand Slam

CHENNAI: On a rain-affected day, Vijay CC reached 119 for four, resuming from seven for no loss, against Grand Slam on the second day of the first round of the TNCA First Division League here on Friday.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul was batting on 55 (77b, 5x4). Grand Slam left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took three of the four wickets to fall, finishing with figures of three for 31.

Elsewhere, Sea Hawks managed to take a first innings lead of 89 runs against Singam Puli. At the completion of a truncated day’s play, Sea Hawks reached 228 for six in reply to Singam Puli’s 139. Himmat Singh emerged the highest scorer with 72 (98b, 5x4, 3x6). K Ajay Krishna (2/72) and R Sanjay Yadav (2/41) shared four wickets between them.

The second day’s play of the remaining four matches was washed out.

Brief scores: Jupiter 219/4 in 65 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 76, Vijay Shankar 95 batting) vs UFCC (T Nagar); Singam Puli 139 vs Sea Hawks 228/6 in 77 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 55, Himmat Singh 72); Alwarpet 221/4 in 63 overs (M Mithul Raj 46, G Ajitesh 83) vs Nelson; Grand Slam 274 vs Vijay 119/4 in 41 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 55 batting, Manav Suthar 3/31); Young Stars 214/6 in 95 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 76, Ajay Chetan 45 batting, MS Washington Sundar 4/75) vs Globe Trotters; India Pistons 79/2 in 30 overs vs Jolly Rovers