TNCA first division league: Mokit, Badrinath put Trotters in command

CHENNAI: Centuries from RS Mokit Hariharan and A Badrinath helped Globe Trotters dominate the first day’s play against Young Stars in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division here on Saturday. Skipper Mokit scored 118 (213b, 14x4, 1x6), while his opening partner Badrinath remained unbeaten on 111 (286b, 10x4).

The duo put on 211 runs for the first wicket in 77 overs. Elsewhere, Jolly Rovers’ Dhruv Shorey scored an unbeaten 136 (212b, 13x4, 1x6) to help his team score 343 for five against AGORC. Wicket-keeper G Ajitesh scored a quickfire 55 (55b, 11x4), while Akshay Wadkar contributed 90 (121b, 9x4). Shorey and Wadkar added 189 runs for the fifth wicket in 44.4 overs.

Mokit Hariharan

BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 246/1 in 87 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 118, A Badrinath 111 batting) vs Young Stars; India Pistons 278/8 in 90 overs (GK Shyam 61, Anand Subramanian 49, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 74, S Sujay 72 batting, Sachin Rathi 3/127) vs Nelson; Vijay 152 in 71.4 overs (Arpit Vasavada 56, N Selvakumaran 4/36, M Silambarasan 3/51) vs Sea Hawks 64/1 in 18 overs; Grand Slam 105 in 52.2 overs (TD Lokesh Raj 4/26, NS Harish 3/17) vs Alwarpet 112/7 in 35 overs (Tushar Raheja 49, Rahil Shah 4/33); Jolly Rovers 343/5 in 90 overs (G Ajitesh 55, Dhruv Shorey 136 batting, Akshay Wadkar 90, Vignesh Kannan 3/91) vs AGORC; UFCC (T Nagar) 178 in 77 overs (J Suresh Kumar 50, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/22) vs MRC ‘A’ 21/2 in 11 overs

Easy win for Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres cruised to a seven-wicket win over Samsung India in the 19th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Batting first, Samsung India was restricted to 130 with Apollo’s K Mathan (3/32) and P Arun Kumar (3/30) doing the damage. In reply, Apollo Tyres reached its target with M Jaya Surya scoring 41, while C Kubendran was unbeaten on 42.