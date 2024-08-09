TNCA First division league: Harsh Dubey bowls Vijay CC to victory

CHENNAI: Vijay CC registered back-to-back wins with a 23-run victory over Globe Trotters on the second day of the fourth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Friday.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring contest, Vijay CC’s left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey came up with a stellar show, taking six for 22, his first five-wicket haul this season as Trotters was skittled out for 56 chasing 80. He received good support from off-spinner S Mohamed Ali who took three for 11. Earlier, Vijay was bowled out for 124 in its second innings with Trotters skipper S Ajith Ram taking six for 64, finishing with a match haul of 10 for 77.

Brief scores: Singam Puli 233 in 76.2 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 64, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 4/45) vs India Pistons 143/7 in 76 overs (Karan Kaila 75 batting, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/44); Vijay 79 & 124 in 46.2 overs (S Ajith Ram 6/64, R Srinivasan 3/34) bt Globe Trotters 124 & 56 in 43.5 overs (Harsh Dubey 6/22, S Mohamed Ali 3/11). Points: Vijay 6 (18); Trotters 0 (14); Young Stars 275 vs Jolly Rovers 356/5 in 100 overs (R Vimal Khumar 149, B Aparajith 119, B Indrajith 43); Jupiter 465/7 decl in 136.5 overs (SR Athish 196, Sachin Baby 205, R Sathish 3/68) vs Alwarpet 76 in 43.2 overs (Monish Satish 4/27, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/9); Grand Slam 180/3 in 55 overs (S Lokeshwar 95, Nidhish S Rajagopal 66, Sammar M Gajjar 3/41) vs UFCC (T Nagar); Nelson 262 in 73.3 overs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 74, Maan K Bafna 49, N Selvakumaran 5/45) vs Sea Hawks