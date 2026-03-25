Sports

TNCA First Division League: Esakkimuthu scalps maiden five-wicket haul

After bowling out Alwarpet for 353, Nelson was set a target of 323 in a minimum of 74 overs. Nelson, however, could manage only 232 for seven with Shivam Singh scoring 84. Alwarpet’s left-arm spinner P Vidyuth took four for 102, finishing with a match haul of 10 for 156. By virtue of taking first innings lead, Nelson secured five points to Alwarpet’s one.