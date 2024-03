TNCA first division league: Chandrasekar takes 9 wickets for Rovers

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers’ left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar took a sensational nine for 37 to skittle out AGORC for 108 on the second day of the eighth round of the TNCA First Division league here on Sunday.

This was after Rovers scored 502 runs with Dhruv Shorey scoring 210 (272b, 20x4, 3x6). AGORC’s left-arm spinner Vignesh Kannan took five for 164. But the day belonged to Chandrasekar who registered his best figures in first Division with a sensational effort. He helped his team secure a mammoth lead of 394 runs. Rovers enforced follow-on and when stumps were drawn AGORC reached 20 for one in six overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 523/4 decl in 141 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 118, A Badrinath 169, S Mohamed Ali 103 not out, Chirag Jani 77, S Mohan Prasath 3/132) vs Young Stars 76/2 in 28 overs; India Pistons 334 in 102.1 overs (GK Shyam 61, Anand Subramanian 49, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 74, S Sujay 96, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 4/105, Sachin Rathi 3/147) vs Nelson 183/9 in 69 overs (Robin Bist 84, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/31); Vijay 152 & 119/2 in 32 overs (Vivek Ravi 48) vs Sea Hawks 170 in 73.2 overs (R Sanjay 66, Harsh Dubey 6/61); Grand Slam 105 & 243/8 in 61 overs (S Lokeshwar 47, Nidhish S Rajagopal 72, Sanjeet Desai 66 batting, TD Lokesh Raj 3/50, NS Harish 3/71) vs Alwarpet 171 in 55.2 overs (Tushar Raheja 49, Ankeet Bawane 47 not out, Rahil Shah 5/54, P Vignesh 4/35); Jolly Rovers 502 in 122 overs (G Ajitesh 55, Dhruv Shorey 210, Akshay Wadkar 90, Thasish Kannan 42 not out, Vignesh Kannan 5/164) vs AGORC 108 in 49.4 overs (DT Chandrasekar 9/37) & 20/1 in six overs; UFCC (T Nagar) 178 & 109/4 in 35 overs (Kedhar Devdhar 63 batting) vs MRC ‘A’ 150 in 61.2 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 62, R Sanjay Yadav 44, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/52, B Aaditya 3/14)