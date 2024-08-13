TNCA first division league: Chandrasekar, Jitendra hog limelight

CHENNAI: Sea Hawks’s left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar spun a web around Young Stars, taking a six-wicket haul to limit it to 187 on the first day of the fifth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday.

Chandrasekar took six for 57, his second five-wicket haul this season and 26th overall, as Young Stars’s batting floundered. P Saravanan was the lone batter to offer resistance with a battling knock of 44. Only 66 overs of play was possible and when play ended, Sea Hawks was yet to open its account after one over.

Elsewhere, Singam Puli opener Ch. Jitendra Kumar scored 134 (209b, 18x4, 1x6) as his team finished the day’s play at 279 for nine against Jupiter SC. Along with his opening partner, HI Waseem Ahmed, who scored 64 (194b, 9x4), Jitendra put on 164 runs. Jupiter’s medium pacers R Silambarasan (3/52) and R Ganesh (3/71) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores: India Pistons 209 in 81.2 overs (Shubhang Mishra 54, R Aushik Srinivas 4/53) vs Globe Trotters 12 for no loss in six overs; Alwarpet 282/6 in 90 overs (G Ajitesh 76, Ankeet Bawane 79, M Mithul Raj 44 batting, C Andre Siddarth 44) vs Grand Slam; Young Stars 187 in 65 overs (P Saravanan 44, DT Chandrasekar 6/57) vs Sea Hawks none for none in one over; UFCC (T Nagar) 180 in 62.4 overs (Abhinav Kannan 62, Ninad Rathva 74, M Mohammed 3/20, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/27) vs Vijay 89/5 in 27 overs (N Jagadeesan 43 batting); Nelson 20/5 in 55 overs (S Karthik 44, Maan K Bafna 57) vs Jolly Rovers; Singam Puli 279/9 in 90 overs (HI Waseem Ahmed 64, Ch Jitendra Kumar 134, R Silambarasan 3/52, R Ganesh 3/71) vs Jupiter