TNCA first division league, Athish, Sachin Baby put Jupiter SC in command

CHENNAI: Unbeaten centuries from SR Athish and Sachin Baby helped Jupiter SC take control of first day’s play against Alwarpet in the fourth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Jupiter finished the day’s play at 298 for two with Athish batting on 122 (260b, 14x4), and Baby batting on 141 (235b, 8x4, 3x6). The duo added 257 runs for the unbroken third wicket in 457 balls.

Meanwhile, Young Stars was bowled out for 275 against defending champion Jolly Rovers. At one stage, it was struggling at 144 for seven before R Rohit and P Saravanan strung together a partnership of 121 runs for the eighth wicket. Left-arm spinner M Siddharth was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 51, while medium pacer R Sonu Yadav scalped three for 44. At stumps, Rovers was 32 for no loss.

Elsewhere, matches between UFCC (T Nagar) and Grand Slam, and Sea Hawks and Nelson were washed out due to overnight rain.

Brief scores: Singam Puli 162/5 in 52 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 64) vs India Pistons; Vijay 79 in 34.4 overs (S Ajith Ram 4/13, RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/25) & 6/1 in three overs vs Globe Trotters 124 in 47.3 overs (R Sai Kishore 3/26); Young Stars 275 in 77.3 overs (R Rohit 76, P Saravanan 77, M Siddharth 4/51, R Sonu Yadav 3/44) vs Jolly Rovers 32 for no loss in 10 overs; Jupiter 298/2 in 90 overs (SR Athish 122 batting, Sachin Baby 141 batting) vs Alwarpet