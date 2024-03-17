TNCA felicitates Ashwin at a gala event

CHENNAI: Rahul Dravid hopes that he doesn’t call it quits anytime soon. Ravi Shastri would like to see him harass batters for at least two more years while Anil Kumble finds it perplexing that he isn’t a regular in India’s overseas fixtures.

If ever Ravichandran Ashwin needed validation for being a rare talent, three national coaches -- one current and two former -- provided it heartily on the same evening, at the same platform and almost at the same time.

“I hope he is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication and innovation. That’s a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners,” Dravid said during a felicitation function organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to celebrate Ashwin crossing the 500-wicket mark and completing 100 Tests.

“The good thing about him is that he challenges you, and as a coach, you want that. Looking forward to more such memories with him. He is one of a kind,” he added.

Dravid’s immediate predecessor Shastri, in his inimitable baritone, urged Ashwin to continue playing with the minds of the batters for a few more years.

“Achievements of gigantic proportions. It’s no joke. Wish you the best. I believe you still have a lot of cricket left. Spinners mature with each passing age. Feel very proud. Well done, enjoy and keep harassing batsmen for at least a couple of years more,” said Shastri.

Kumble, whose 619 wickets remains the most telling benchmark in Indian Test history for bowlers, spoke about Ashwin’s heady contribution in India’s success during the last decade.

“In my book, he is one of the best to have represented the country. His numbers have been outstanding. He has an overwhelming co-relation with his and India’s success. He was never satisfied and always wanted more,” Kumble, who was present in person, said.

The former Indian skipper felt that had Ashwin not been overlooked during overseas Tests, he would have played 100 Tests much earlier. “He should have played his 100th much earlier. However, he doesn’t always get picked while India travels overseas, which perplexes me.”

Indebted to Dhoni for the rest of my life: Ashwin

MS Dhoni, a master of out of the box strategies, flung the new ball to R Ashwin in the IPL 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the then rookie off-spinner made an impact in the fourth ball itself, dismissing an in-form Chris Gayle.

That magical Chepauk night for Chennai Super Kings was just a beginning for Ashwin. “I don’t generally search for words to express how I feel. I am truly humbled and grateful to be here,” said Ashwin, who was awarded Rs one crore by TNCA for his rare achievements.

Giving due credit to his first IPL skipper Dhoni, Ashwin said: “In 2008 I met all the greats (in CSK dressing room) Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni. I sat through (IPL) 2008. I was a nobody then, where am I to play in a team that had Muttiah Muralitharan.

“I am indebted to Dhoni for the rest of my life for what he gave me. He gave me an opportunity with the new ball to go head on with Chris Gayle and 17 years later Anil bhai would be talking about the same episode,” he fondly recalled.

Ashwin also thanked a host of Tamil Nadu greats, who were among the gathering, including his first First-Class captain S Badrinath and former batter S Sharath, who is now an India selector. Such is Ashwin’s commitment to TN and club cricket, till date he makes himself available for those domestic events when he is not on national duty. “This place has given me so much that I want to keep coming back here. People keep asking why do you want to go back. Tomorrow, I might not be alive but my soul will be hanging around this place. This is what this places means to me,” added Ashwin.